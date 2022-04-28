SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 86,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563,124 shares.The stock last traded at $457.41 and had previously closed at $460.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

