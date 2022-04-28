Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 16,904 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 3.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.78. 892,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average of $158.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

