Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 44,639 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Hexcel worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 820,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.17 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

