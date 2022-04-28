Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,422. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

