Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Sonoco Products accounts for 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SON traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. 605,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,613. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -157.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -461.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

