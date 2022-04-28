Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 3.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $124.61. 1,205,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

