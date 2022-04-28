SPINDLE (SPD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $522.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $384,850.33 and approximately $522.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

