Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.69. 105,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average of $199.56. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $4,176,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.90.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.