Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.69. 105,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average of $199.56. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $305.60.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $4,176,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.