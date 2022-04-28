Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.69. 105,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average of $199.56. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $4,176,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

