SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SWTX opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.