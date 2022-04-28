SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.61. 6,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

