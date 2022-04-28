SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.99-5.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35-5.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,291. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $84.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

