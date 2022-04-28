Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Stantec by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 153,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stantec by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 332,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

