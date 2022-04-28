Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $75.92. 360,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,097,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.68 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

