State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,965 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $52,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $256.79 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.