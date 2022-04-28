State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of AutoZone worth $60,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,181.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,007.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,951.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.