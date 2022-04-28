State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,738 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $56,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $59,208,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.