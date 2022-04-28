State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $51,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.76.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

