State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.83 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $25,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Catalent by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Catalent by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,215,000 after buying an additional 207,122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

