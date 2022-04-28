State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.45 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $122.53 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

