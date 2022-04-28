State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.92 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of STERIS worth $28,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of STE opened at $231.32 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

