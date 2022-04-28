State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $48.87 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $48,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after buying an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after buying an additional 490,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.