State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $64.56 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of IQVIA worth $64,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $210.24 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.50 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.98.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.69.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

