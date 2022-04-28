State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $27,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.