State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,794 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $32,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

