State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 844,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,727 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $30,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

