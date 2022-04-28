State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $61,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.33.

MSI stock opened at $216.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

