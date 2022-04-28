State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.56.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $392.38 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

