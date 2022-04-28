State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,694 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $50,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 185.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.