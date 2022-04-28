State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,462 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.09.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock opened at $495.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.67 and a 200-day moving average of $488.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

