State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,071 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $182.52 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

