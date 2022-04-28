State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 983 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $47,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $76,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $271.99 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $245.56 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

