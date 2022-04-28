State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Fortive worth $28,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

