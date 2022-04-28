State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,766 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 173,539 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of HP worth $57,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in HP by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 965,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.