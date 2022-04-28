Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Jennifer C. Niemann Sells 3,900 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,290. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.80 and a beta of 1.27.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
