Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Jennifer C. Niemann Sells 3,900 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,290. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

