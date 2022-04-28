Stellar Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and approximately $256.25 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00222916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00168732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.60 or 0.07316851 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031105 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,867 coins and its circulating supply is 24,774,716,663 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

