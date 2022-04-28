Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.
NYSE SCL traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $104.71. 103,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,200. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 91,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
