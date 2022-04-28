Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

NYSE SCL traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $104.71. 103,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,200. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 91,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

