Stephen D. Steinour Acquires 14,234 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 13,647,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,225,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.