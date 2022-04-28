Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. 27,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,202. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

