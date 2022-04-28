Steven Reichling Sells 29,915 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $29,316.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 909,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

