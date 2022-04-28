Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 36,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $38.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $756.45. 571,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

