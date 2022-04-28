Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 990 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,857. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.