Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 12,279 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,086. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.