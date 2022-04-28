Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 12,555 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,181,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.70.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

