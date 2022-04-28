Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,062 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $53,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $30.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.73. 100,666,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,941,051. The company has a market cap of $559.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.