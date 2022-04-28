Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 301.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,622. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

