Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,224,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,923,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

