Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,740,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,961,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,254. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

