Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $23.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 369,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,649. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

