Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $40.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $40,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,596. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.42 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average of $164.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

