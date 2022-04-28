Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,702,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,473,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.75. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

